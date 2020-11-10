April 4, 1927 - October 25, 2020 Alan Gediman passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of October 25th at the age of 93. He was at his home with Elaine, his loving and devoted wife of 60 years. As well as Elaine, he is survived by their three sons (Steve, Scott and Larry), his daughter Wendy and his three grandchildren – Eric, Spencer and Marley. His only brother Don passed away a few years ago.Alan was many things: a veteran (a fireman on the U.S.S. Massachusetts during World War II), a Mason (member of the Ionic Lodge), and a Jew who lived to celebrate four Bar Mitzvahs with his sons and grandsons.Mostly, however, Alan was a father to his family. He cared about all of us deeply, and always tried to do what was best for us all. He had an astonishing memory (he could tell you details about his kindergarten class), and he eagerly shared his memories of all the friends and relatives he had known and had outlived – often with a mixture of wistfulness and whimsy.Those of us who loved Alan will never forget his kindness and generosity of spirit. He lived a long life, traveled around the world, and saw his family grow up around him. He loved corny jokes, music, politics and the sea. We will always miss him, but we are happy that he is now at peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store