August 8, 1934 - July 11, 2020 Alan D. Simon passed away with his family by his side the evening of Saturday, July 11, 2020. Alan will be forever remembered by his wife Anne and his family, who will carry him with them always; his passion for Omaha Steaks, with which he pioneered the direct-to consumer food business; and his great jokes, of which he was always the first to laugh. Alan built a lasting legacy by giving back to his community in countless ways, including through the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, University of Pennsylvania School of Social Sciences, Southern California Organizations of Retired Executives (SCORE), and Creighton University as the Information Technology Chair. He was humble in everything, except ping-pong where he was unstoppable to even his youngest opponents. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, August 8, 1934, he attended Central High School and the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, class of '56. He met his wife Anne in Philadelphia, and they lived in Omaha, Nebraska, and Dana Point, California. They were married nearly sixty-five years.Alan is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Gertrude Simon and his brothers Frederick Simon and Stephen Simon. He is survived by his wife Anne Greenhouse Simon, son Bruce (Stacy), daughter Janice Tecimer (Timur), and four grandchildren Natalie, Talia, Chase, and Ellie. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial tributes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 or www.sctfa.org. He will be forever missed.

