On Sunday, June 7th, 2020, the world lost a legend. Filmmaker Alan Dennis "Butch" Metter, who came to prominence directing some of the most cherished movies from the 1980's, called it a wrap. He was 77 years old.Alan was born in Sharon, Massachusetts on December 19, 1942. He graduated from the University of Arizona in 1965 in the middle of his class. He used to say "I made the upper class possible." Having majored in philosophy, he was enamored by the 19th century American Pragmatism whose conceptual premise became the motivational foundation throughout his film career summarily stating "If it works it's good." After college he moved to Los Angeles to successfully pursue a career in the entertainment business. At the pinnacle of his career, he directed the films, Girls Just Want To Have Fun (1985), Back To School (1986), Moving (1988) Working Trash (1990) among others. Alan once said, "The movies I love the most pick you up in the fade in and drop you off at the fade out and in between these two events, you cross into the story and are totally absorbed by it. No bumps. That's the game. No bumps. Smooth editing with nothing to jar you from the story giving the audience nothing to think about but the story." Besides being a great story teller, he had a strong eye for talent. Giving many young artists their first roles on their way to stardom.Upon retiring, Alan moved from Los Angeles to Florida and met the love of his life, Katherine. Together, Alan and Katherine designed an award-winning summer home in Truro, Massachusetts that graced the cover of New England Home Magazine (2019).The last decade gave him some of his happiest years. He had love all around him. He met Katherine, saw his only son succeed in love and life, and welcomed his granddaughters into his world and watched them grow with pride. A beautiful final chapter for a beautiful man. He was a great friend, an adoring partner, an amazing father and the best grandfather ever! Alan is predeceased by his father, Marvin Metter, his mother Sylvia Wallick and his step father Dave Wallick. Alan is survived by his son Julian Metter, daughter-in-law Kelsey Metter, granddaughters Jasmine and Kaiya Metter, partner Katherine O'Flynn Christian and her loving children, Gillian and Simon, and grandchildren, Rhys, Owen and Jack. His tireless love and devotion to the people in his life will not be forgotten. Rest In Laughter



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store