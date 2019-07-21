Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park
5600 Lindero Canyon Road
Westlake Village, CA 91362
(818) 889-0902
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park
5600 Lindero Canyon Road
Westlake Village, CA 91362
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Facter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Henry Facter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Henry Facter Obituary
November 5, 1941 - July 11, 2019 Alan, originally from Ohio and was living in Los Angeles, is survived by his loving wife Enid, his sister Judy Fair, his daughters Marci Peralta and Staci Trief, son-in-law Robert Trief, and his four grandchildren, Alexandra, Jack, Sophia and Emily. Some of Alan's happiest days were when he was spending quality time with his family whether it was a Sunday night dinner or on one of the wonderful family vacations to his favorite spot, Hawaii. He ran Facter Direct, a non-profit marketing firm in the United States and abroad, until he lost his long hard battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a very special man who always wanted to make people happy with his unselfish deeds and surprise gifts! He will be sadly missed. A funeral is scheduled for Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:00 am at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Mortuary, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road., Westlake Village, CA 91362.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park
Download Now