November 5, 1941 - July 11, 2019 Alan, originally from Ohio and was living in Los Angeles, is survived by his loving wife Enid, his sister Judy Fair, his daughters Marci Peralta and Staci Trief, son-in-law Robert Trief, and his four grandchildren, Alexandra, Jack, Sophia and Emily. Some of Alan's happiest days were when he was spending quality time with his family whether it was a Sunday night dinner or on one of the wonderful family vacations to his favorite spot, Hawaii. He ran Facter Direct, a non-profit marketing firm in the United States and abroad, until he lost his long hard battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a very special man who always wanted to make people happy with his unselfish deeds and surprise gifts! He will be sadly missed. A funeral is scheduled for Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:00 am at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Mortuary, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road., Westlake Village, CA 91362. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 21, 2019