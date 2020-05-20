December 7, 1932 - May 7, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the death of Alan Goodman. He passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones and pets on May 7, 2020.Alan enjoyed a successful career with senior positions at Sears Roebuck, Robinsons May, and A.G. Edwards/Raymond James. His two proudest accomplishments were teaching at UCLA for over 40 years and earning the prestigious title of Master Gardener.Always active, you could find him in the gym, the garden, or the High Sierras with family. He will be remembered for his quick wit, kind heart, and generous spirit. He is survived by his two sons, their spouses, and his four grandchildren. A small service was held on May 19th with a larger gathering to be scheduled on a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store