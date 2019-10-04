Home

Alan Louis Zaslove

Alan Louis Zaslove Obituary
December 9, 1927 - October 2, 2019 Alan Louis Zaslove, 91, of Sherman Oaks, CA, passed away peacefully on October 2nd, 2019. Born in New York City, on December 9th, 1927, son of the late Joseph and Sadie Zaslove. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Gordon-Zaslove, his daughters Mara Zaslove and Diana Zaslove Kahn, son Mark Zaslove, and stepchildren Lesley Ford and Michael Ford, and his grandchildren Alyssa, Benjamin, Evan, and Cole. A fine artist, animator/director/producer, Alan was 15 when he got his first job in animation at Warner Brothers. He then went to the prestigious Chouinard Art Institute, while at the same time, began work at the pioneering UPA studio. He later worked at every studio from Hanna-Barbera to Disney, on such notable titles as "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "The Jetsons," "Tom Terrific," "The Smurfs," "Duck Tales," and "Chip & Dale's Rescue Rangers," with his last work being at Universal on "The New Woody Woodpecker Show." On a parallel path, his fine art career was strong into the late '70s, and he was head of the drawing department at Otis Art Institute. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 7th, 2019 at Groman Eden Mortuary & Eden Memorial Park, 11500 Sepulveda Blvd., Mission Hills, CA. Family and friends are welcome, with refreshments after the service at a nearby location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 4, 2019
