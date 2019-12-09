|
|
July 3, 1950 - December 8, 2019
Dr. Alan Morgenstein, 69, of Santa Rosa, passed away on December 8th, 2019 at 12:45am surrounded by his family. Alan was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Leonard and Pauline Morgenstein. Alan graduated from State University of New York at Stonybrook before attending Cornell Medical School. After doing residency at UCLA, Alan started his own practice in Burbank, California, specializing in Infectious Disease until his retirement 2 years ago. Alan enjoyed traveling with his wife Jill of 45 years, his daughters Sheri (Wolf) and Carli (Kyle), and son Randy (Elizabeth). He is also survived by two grandchildren, Iris and Kira, and brother Art Morgenstein.
Services will be at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Simi Valley at 10am on Wednesday, December 11th.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019