Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
6150 Mount Sinai Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93063
800-600-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Morgenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Morgenstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Morgenstein Obituary
July 3, 1950 - December 8, 2019
Dr. Alan Morgenstein, 69, of Santa Rosa, passed away on December 8th, 2019 at 12:45am surrounded by his family. Alan was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Leonard and Pauline Morgenstein. Alan graduated from State University of New York at Stonybrook before attending Cornell Medical School. After doing residency at UCLA, Alan started his own practice in Burbank, California, specializing in Infectious Disease until his retirement 2 years ago. Alan enjoyed traveling with his wife Jill of 45 years, his daughters Sheri (Wolf) and Carli (Kyle), and son Randy (Elizabeth). He is also survived by two grandchildren, Iris and Kira, and brother Art Morgenstein.
Services will be at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Simi Valley at 10am on Wednesday, December 11th.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -