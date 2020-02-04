|
October 5, 1931 - January 30, 2020 Alan passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, on January 30, 2020, after a series of persistent medical issues. He was born in Chungking (now Chongqing), China, in 1931, the second son of Evelyn and James Halkett of Scotland, relocated to Santa Monica, California, in 1941, achieved US citizenship at age 17, and graduated from UCLA in 1953. Alan served proudly as an aviator and flight instructor in the US Navy for four years. Thereafter, he continued his education at the UCLA School of Law, where he served on the Law Review and graduated Order of the Coif in 1961. He practiced for 33 years as a trial lawyer at the Latham & Watkins firm in its Los Angeles office. He was a fierce advocate and formidable presence in the courtroom. He also served with distinction on the firm's Executive Committee (1972-1977) and as the Chair of the Litigation Department (1980-1985). During his tenure, Latham & Watkins grew from approximately 20 attorneys to one of the world's premier law firms with over 2,000 attorneys worldwide. His selection as a member of the prestigious American College of Trial Lawyers was a testament to his extraordinary legal skills and character. He retired in 1994. In retirement, Alan enjoyed his family, his dogs, travel and golf with his friends at the Palos Verdes Golf Club. He is survived by his wife Mary, brother Ian, son Kent (and wife Kim), son Jim (and wife Nini), daughter Kate, and four grandchildren: Ashley, Megan, Patrick and Bailey Halkett. A celebration of Alan's life will be held at 3:00-5:00PM on Saturday, February 15, at the Palos Verdes Golf Club, at 3301 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Agape Outreach Ministry at St. John Fisher Church, 5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 (www. Sjf.org/).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020