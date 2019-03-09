Home

July 21, 1928 - January 31, 2019 Alan V. Livingston, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019, in Encino, at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty. He is survived by his loving family – daughters Linda Brill (Joel) and Jan Hillman, preceded in death by her husband, Herb; granddaughter Beth Turano (Mike) and great-grandsons Hunter & Hartley; granddaughter Lauren Goodman (Mike) and great-grandsons Jackson & Brooks and grandson David (Kayla) and great-granddaughter Blakely. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
