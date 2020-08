Albert passed August 13, 2020. He was 95. He served in the air force in World War II and spent his career in Aerospace, designing the rocket engines for Apollo 8 and the Space Shuttle. He is survived by his four children and granddaughter.Services are scheduled at Mount Sinai 5950 Forest Lawn Drive at 10am, Sunday 16th, 2020.



