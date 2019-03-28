Home

Reverend Albert Koppes

Reverend Albert Koppes Obituary
July 28, 1933 - March 12, 2019 A Mass of Christian Burial for Reverend Albert Koppes, O. Carm., will be held at Sacred Heart Chapel, Loyola Marymount University, on Saturday, April 6, at 11:00 am. Albert was born to (the late) Albert Peter Koppes and (the late) Margaret (O'Brien) Malley in Prescott, Arizona. He was ordained a Carmelite priest on May 23, 1959. He taught at Loyola Marymount University (LMU) in Los Angeles, California, and retired from LMU in December 2018. May he rest in peace.Donations in his honor may be made to: The Society of Mount Carmel, 1317 North Frontage Road, Darien, Illinois 60561, 630-971-0724.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019
