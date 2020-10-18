1/1
March 20, 1930 - October 4, 2020 Albert Padilla, 90, longtime coach and mentor to students in Los Angeles' Eastside, died peacefully of natural causes. Known as "Al" or just "Coach," he was born in Tucson, Ariz., to Manuel and Concepcion Padilla (nee Juarez). Padilla was 8 when his father died at age 42 and with his mother and sister Celina (Sally), he moved to Boyle Heights. His father played semi-pro baseball and Padilla followed his example, excelling at baseball and football at Roosevelt High and Occidental College. He served in the Army before attending Occidental, where he earned his B.A. He coached at Roosevelt and Garfield High, then East Los Angeles College. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dora, and children Lisa and Steve. His eldest son, Daniel, died March 1 following a stroke. A celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the San Gabriel Mission (parish.sangabrielmissionchurch.org) or Roosevelt High School Alumni Foundation, P.O. Box 331157 Los Angeles 90033.

