September 10, 1920 - June 6, 2019 Al was born in Iowa on September 10, 1920 but raised in Southern California. Graduating with a degree in Education from UCLA at the beginning of World War II he married his first wife, Cecile, and fathered two children, Al Jr. and Maureen but the two divorced shortly thereafter. Al met his 2nd wife Bonnie on a blind date and they married in 1951. They were married for over 68 years and had a daughter Kristy. Al began his teaching career with LAUSD at Central Junior High, then moved to Hale Junior High in the Valley where he taught over 35 years until he retired in 1977. At Hale, Al was Coach Feers by all who knew him but his talents went beyond the field to the classroom to the shops where he developed a wonderful shop program with no budget but with lots of scrounging, he created a workshop with endless opportunities for the kids. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 25 to June 30, 2019