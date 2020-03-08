|
August 4, 1929 - February 18, 2020 Born to Anna Fabe and Harry Solnit with his sister Rosie Salter who proceeded him in death. Growing up in Boyle Heights a member of the Saxons and city ring champ in gymnastics at Rosevelt High School. Al served in the Navy, then on to USC and USC Dental school . He married Barbara Catch and they raised two sons Jay and Gary. Al served in the Air force as a Captain. Al began one of the top dental practices with a worldwide reputation, was a member of several dental organizations some as president and co-authored a dental textbook. He taught at USC Dental School where he was head of his department. All USC Dental School students between 1966 and 1986 had him as an instructor. In 1984 Al married Renee , the love of his life. They traveled the world and rode horses everyday at Rancho Real. Al was an avid fisherman as well as a huge USC football fan. He rarely missed a USC home game. Survived by his wife Renee, sons Jay(Lanna) and Gary(Julie) children through marriage Jane(Jon), Mindy(Nicki), Elizabeth(Ryan), Peter and grandkids Matthew, Rachel, Blake Brandon Hannah and Olivia. Donations: Albert Solnit Family Endowed Scholarship through the USC Ostrow school of Dentistry.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 8, 2020