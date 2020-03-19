|
July 24, 1928 - March 14, 2020 Aleida "Chicky" Fernandez passed of natural causes in the hospital on March 14, 2020. She had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's last Fall. She had been under the care of a health center when she was sent to the hospital when declines in her vital signs were noted. Aleida was fortunate to be comforted in her last days by her immediate family and also by Ron Hirji and her grandnephew, Chad Sloane, who she raised as a teenager. Aleida was a beloved wife to her husband of 68 years, Manuel "Manny" Fernandez. She was a great mother to her twin children, Don and Donna. She was admired by her many friends for her giving ways. Aleida is survived by her husband, her twin children and her three grandchildren (Todd, Eric and Amy). Aleida had a successful diversified business career (travel, real estate, fashion retail, etc.). For a number of years, she was Executive Director of a local organization of bank real estate appraiser professionals. In that capacity she worked closely with the top executives of the many Los Angeles banks. A memorial mass is planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation of even a small amount in memory of Aleida to www.alzheimersla.org, (844)435-7259, to help patients and caregivers cope with this difficult disease.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020