April 21, 1920 - June 27, 2019 Alejandro Aguilar "Alex" Garcia, 99, of Lakewood, CA passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, WY, surrounded by family members. Alex was born on April 21, 1920 in El Paso, Texas. He became a resident of Southern California after moving with his parents to Los Angeles in 1936.He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Isabel Morales, his wife Herlinda Sierra "Linda" Garcia, his sister, Guadalupe Aguilar "Lupe" Garcia and his daughter Maria Lucinda "Lucy" Garcia.Alex is survived by four sons and a daughter: Al Garcia (Phyllis), San Clemente, CA; Dan Garcia (Wilma), Laramie, WY; Jaime Garcia (Dawn); Winter Haven, FL; Cathy Garcia-Morrissey, San Diego, CA; and Ray Garcia, Lakewood, CA. Alex is survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Alex served during World War II with the U.S. Army Air Corp in North Africa, Sicily and then on to mainland Italy. Shortly after marriage to his wife of 54 years in 1947, Alex became a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service where he served for 24 years.Alex and Linda loved to travel and visited their friends in Italy, Central America, Mexico and many locations around the U.S. Alex also enjoyed all kinds of music, dancing, reading and playing cards. He had a passion for sports and sporting events. He was very active with all of his children's teams, attending games and even coaching.The visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at All Souls Cemetery Chapel, Long Beach, CA. A reception will be held during visitation hours in an adjacent room. The burial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at All Souls Cemetery, Long Beach, CA.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity or foundation of your choice in memory of Alejandro A. Garcia. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 9, 2019