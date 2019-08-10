|
September 16, 1932 - July 16, 2019 Aleta "Kay" Hermes, née Brant (86). Our beloved Kay passed of cancer Sept. 16, 2019. Born in Nebraska, she was a Torrance resident for 53 years. A graduate of University of Nebraska, Kay was a lifelong RN. After college she married her adoring husband Howard. She was a labor and delivery nurse at Little Co. of Mary and then worked over 30 years for the L.A. County Health Department. Kay was preceded in death by her daughter Linda, as well as her siblings Margaret, Naomi, Don and Dale. She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Howard, as well as her son Robert, his wife Sandy and 7 grandchildren. Services will be August 17th, 10:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1340 11th St., Manhattan Beach, followed by lunch at American Legion Post 184, 412 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. Special thanks to Angel Care Center and Torrance Memorial Hospice.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019