October 17, 1930 - February 21, 2019

Born in Los Angeles, California, October 17, 1930, the youngest of four children, Alex is survived by his wife of 62 years Alice and loving sons John of Commerce, CA, David (Pat) of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, and Michael (Ron) of Scottsdale, AZ, as well as oldest brother Art, age 96, and grandsons Eric and Brandon.

Born at the start of the Great Depression, Alex learned the value of hard work and fiscal responsibility early in life. He held positions with LA Period Furniture, Sears Roebuck, Inc., and the City of Commerce, CA, while providing a solid upbringing for his family. He loved to garden winning the Home of the Year Award in 2004 from the City of Commerce. His other hobbies included travelling, especially to Hawaii, and as well as auto racing where he was well known.

Services were held February 28th, 2019 at St. Marcellinus Church, Commerce, CA, with burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Montebello, CA. Donations to the or 800-AHA-USA1 are appreciated.