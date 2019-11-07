|
August 12, 1927 - November 1, 2019 Alex Wenger, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019, at his home in West Los Angeles, California. He was born August 12, 1927, in Monterrey, Mexico, to Asia and Moses Wenger. Alex came to California with his parents and four siblings in 1945. He and his family opened the store, Wenger Furniture & Appliances, in 1945 in East Los Angeles. The store prospered and is still successfully run by family today. He is survived by his wife, Bootsie, to whom he was happily married for 70 years; his sister, Clare Weinstein; his daughter, Eileen Pan; his three grandchildren, Aaron, Adam and Jessica Pan; his great-grandchildren, Ephraim, Jacob, Oliver, Jack and Jonah Pan and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his children, Frances Anne and Michael Edward.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019