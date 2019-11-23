|
December 27, 1924 - November 14, 2019 Alex Winitsky was born in Brooklyn in 1924, graduated NYU and Loyola Law school, and with his first wife, Lois Lennartson, had three children. With his partner, Arlene Sellers, he developed three major commercial buildings in Los Angeles, produced over a dozen major feature films, and owned and ran three restaurants. He was passionate about tennis and a longtime member of the Riviera Tennis Club. He was a loving and generous husband, father, and grandfather with a delightful sense of humor. After a long struggle with heart disease, three months after losing his beloved wife Ann Lambert, he died peacefully in the company of loved ones. He will be deeply missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019