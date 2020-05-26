July 1, 1991 - April 17, 2020 Alexander James Harris (Alex), 28, actor, and burgeoning audio engineer passed away on April 17, after a long battle with Crohn's disease.Alex was born and raised in southern California by Patricia Adams and Terence Harris. He graduated from Diamond Bar High School in 2009 and attended Mt. San Antonio College.Alex had a love for life, a huge smile, and non-judgmental acceptance for everyone he met. His impact on those he knew was far larger than he realized.Alex is survived by his parents Patricia Adams and Terence (Ted) Harris, his sister Erin Harris, his uncles Michael Adams, Gerald Adams, and Reuven Harris, and his grandparents James and Alice Harris, along with many cousins.A graveside service was held on May 5 at Forest Lawn, Covina Hills. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Alex did not want to be defined by his illness. In his memory, please provide donations to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 26 to May 28, 2020.