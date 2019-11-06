|
|
April 13, 1925 - November 3, 2019 Alfred Casler, a pioneer of the special education program in Los Angeles City Schools, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Mildred. He had an interesting and fulfilling life. Dad attended 13 different primary and secondary schools before graduating from high school. He joined the Navy at 17 in the midst of WWII and served in the South Pacific. He then attended USC on the GI Bill. He met Minnie in Modesto, California, and they were married in 1950. They were married for 62 years before she passed away. Dad taught junior high school, and after having five small children, he decided to go back to school to get his Master's degree. He spent many hours in the evenings out in the camper studying. He went to work for Los Angeles City Schools and retired at the age of 60. He helped write legislation for the State, wrote special education training manuals and traveled around the State consulting with school districts. After retiring he pursued his passion of painting, both watercolors and oils. He spent the last two years in memory care but had his vibrant personality and sense of humor until the end of his life. He is survived by his five children: David (Loretta) Casler, Jeanette (Scott) Watkins, Frances Fletcher, Joanne (Allan) Duff and Patricia Biesinger, 16 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 6, 2019