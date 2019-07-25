February 2, 1929 - July 8, 2019 Alfred Franklin Turner, M.D., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on July 8, 2019 in Pasadena, California, at the age of 90. Known as Frank, he was a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother and friend to all. He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 70 years, and dear father to Patti, Nancy, Brock, Scott, Todd and Mark, and grandfather to Courtney, Tyler, Brianna, Trevor, Cheyenne, Kassandra, Karli, Aasha, Preston and Nina, and daughters-in-law Eileen, Christina and Rashmi, and sister Eileen. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Bertha and his brother, Robert and sister, Yvonne. He was born and raised in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. He followed in his father's footsteps and went on to earn his medical degree at the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario in 1954. After graduating he went into the military and was a Medical Officer and Squadron Leader in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He spent his residency at the Los Angeles County Hospital and then became a Radiologist at the Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center and a Professor of Medicine at USC Medical School. He was honoured as a Fellow of the American College of Radiology and a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. He joined Arcadia Radiology Group in 1977 and retired as President of the Group in 2012. During this time he was also Director of Radiology at San Gabriel Valley Medical Center. He was a world renowned Radiologist who had a passion for the medical field, and always worked towards making a difference and doing the right thing. He loved doing medical research and thinking outside of the box, and in later years used technology to improve imaging. He also loved teaching and was known for his many medical academic publications and lectures. He was one of the visionary co-founders of the Western Angiographic and Interventional Society (WAIS). His legacy lives on in the many physicians, medical personnel and students whose lives he touched. He was cherished for his great intellect, kindness, generosity, humor and his love for his family, photography, technology and travel. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to The Interventional Initiative, c/o Dr. A. Franklin Turner WAIS Fund, 4400 Keller Ave., #195, Oakland, CA 94605 or CARES, LAC/USC Medical Center, 1200 North State Street, Room 1900, Los Angeles, California 90033. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 25, 2019