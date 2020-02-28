|
September 18, 1921 - October 24, 2019 Dr. Alfred Goldberg passed away peacefully at home at the age of 98. A prominent Los Angeles psychoanalyst, he was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Jewish immigrant parents from Eastern Europe. He was educated at Boys High School, City College NY (B.S.), and NYU (M.D.). During WWII, he served at the West LA Veteran's Administration as a medical resident. He subsequently trained as a Freudian psychoanalyst. With his acute intelligence and exceptional knowledge of theory, he came to be widely consulted as a training analyst and teacher, mentoring a generation of LA psychoanalysts. A voracious reader, a gifted storyteller, a woodworker, tennis player, and loyal friend, he inspired the devotion of family, friends, colleagues, and students. He was married to Ruth (b. Bernfeld) Goldberg, the love of his life, for 62 years until her death in 2012. He is survived by his daughters Ann Goldberg, a history professor, and Eve Goldberg, a writer and filmmaker.
