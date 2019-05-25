|
(92), veteran of the Korean Conflict, passed away on May 8, 2019 in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, Doris Shigaki; daughters, Susan (Edmond) Young and Janice (Andrew Shiozaki) Shigaki; grandchildren, Heather, Lindsey Young, and Ryden Shiozaki; siblings, Sumiko Ikegami, Betty Muramaru and Don (Anna) Shigaki; sisters-in-law, Mae Shigaki, Hideko Inouye, Mary (Tadayuki) Tanaka, Elaine (Harry) Higa and Minako Nishihira; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
