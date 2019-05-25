Home

Alfred Masayuki Shigaki

Alfred Masayuki Shigaki Obituary
(92), veteran of the Korean Conflict, passed away on May 8, 2019 in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, Doris Shigaki; daughters, Susan (Edmond) Young and Janice (Andrew Shiozaki) Shigaki; grandchildren, Heather, Lindsey Young, and Ryden Shiozaki; siblings, Sumiko Ikegami, Betty Muramaru and Don (Anna) Shigaki; sisters-in-law, Mae Shigaki, Hideko Inouye, Mary (Tadayuki) Tanaka, Elaine (Harry) Higa and Minako Nishihira; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 25, 2019
