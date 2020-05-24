Beloved Father and WWII Vet, Alfred Trumpler died peacefully in his Woodland Hills home on March 21, 2020. Born in 1926 in San Jose, CA to Robert J. and Augusta Trumpler. he grew up on Mt. Hamilton with four siblings (Cecile, Julie, Margot and Bob); his father was Astronomer for Lick Observatory. During his long life of ninety-three years, he served in World War II, first as Cadet Midshipman (USMMC) in the South Pacific; notably, Battle of Iwo Jima; later, in the Allied Occupation of Japan (1946-47) with the US Army as a Sergeant. After marrying Marjorie, his college sweetheart, and moving to L.A., he worked for Santa Monica Consumers Co-op; later, Litton Industries. Alfred started his own C.P.A. practice in 1982, working at home through 2017.A dedicated Unitarian-Universalist, Alfred's passion involved helping others. He volunteered for Santa Monica Consumers Credit Union (eff. 1975); years later, West Valley Food Pantry (1993-2017) as Treasurer. He created the Mary Trumpler Endowment Fund (UUSC) in 2002 to globally empower women and children in honor of second wife Mary.He is survived by two children, Ellen Trumpler and David Trumpler, two stepchildren, Gregory and Suzanne Blake (children, Miles Blake and Nina and Ellis Forman) and two sisters, Cecile Weaver and Julie Dobson.Ellen Lorraine -The sun also rises



