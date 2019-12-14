|
January 23, 1946 - December 7, 2019 Alfred Preston West Jr, "Preston", was born January 23rd 1946 in Sacramento, California. He passed away on December 7, 2019, living to be 73 years old. He passed away in Camarillo, California. Preston spent much of his adult life living in the San Fernando Valley, outside of Los Angeles, CA. He is survived by his two children, Nathan and Jessica. He worked as a psychiatrist at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center. He loved music, nature, art, science, and his family and will be remembered for his authenticity and big heart. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019