Alfred Shain passed away at the age of 92 on Tuesday, Nov. 26 after a long illness. He leaves behind three daughters, Cheryl Golden, Maloree Shain, Jodi Shain, and son-in-law Jonathan Golden. He had two grandchildren, Leslie Cole and Jason Shiel, along with two great grandchildren, Tyler and Olivia Cole. After his first wife Selma Shain passed away in 2003 he had a long term relationship with Sonya Passy. A celebration of life will be held.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019