Alice Bucquet McCully
1921 - 2020
July 9, 1921 - November 19, 2020 Former Santa Monica resident Alice Bucquet McCully, 99, died in Seattle on November 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Grant McCully and her daughter Janet McCully, and is survived by her children, Duncan McCully (Molly Cadmus) and Anne McCully Murphy (Jim); three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A memorial service at St Matthew's Episcopal Church (Pacific Palisades) will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Pomona College, Planned Parenthood, Talking Books of Seattle, or any social justice charity of your choice. Please sign Alice's guestbook at Legacy.com.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
