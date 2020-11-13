1/
Alice Elizabeth Hadsell Wallis
December 3, 1939 - November 2, 2020 Wallis, Alice Elizabeth Hadsell of Glendale, CA. Proceded in death by husband, Dr. David E. Wallis; parents, Glen C. and Bettynell Hadsell; and brother, Glen C. Hadsell, Jr. Survived by her children in Glendale: Lorraine E. Wallis Tretsven (Arn), Dr. Eileen V. Wallis, and John D. Wallis; and grandson, Max. Survived also by sisters in Omaha, NE, Cynthia Hadsell and Carolyn Hadsell. Alice was born in Lincoln, NE and moved to California with her husband in 1963. After raising her children she worked at Valley Vista Preschool in Montrose until retirement. Inurnment will be held next year at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln, NE.



Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
