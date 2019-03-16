Alice (Goodwin Williams) Getz was born in Los Angeles March 3, 1920. Her parents, Leslie and Grace Williams had moved to Los Angeles just a few years earlier, with her older sister Constance. Her younger sister, Suzanne, was born nine years later, completing the Williams girl triad. Alice attended Hawthorne Elementary School, where she met her husband-to-be, Robert Getz in kindergarten. But during the depression, Alice's father found work in Indiana, and the rest of the family moved to Palm Springs for the beneficial clean dry air.Alice and Robert reconnected at Stanford and were married in 1944 while Robert was on leave during World War II. In addition to managing a household and family, Alice embarked on an unofficial career designing apartment buildings. Her compact and tasteful designs are still well-regarded by their residents. She enjoyed the bounty of life: extensive world travel, flying helicopters, settling eventually on Balboa Island in Southern California.She was an inspiration to her children, grandchildren and myriad nieces and nephews. Thanks to her dedicated caregivers, especially Crisma Fuchs and Edwin Ungab.These words do not do justice to her unimaginable dynamic presence and immense influence toward justice, peace and freedom.We miss her. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary