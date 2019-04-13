Home

Alice Kiyoko Kikkawa Obituary
July 21, 1931 - April 2, 2019 Age 87, passed away on April 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert "Lefty" Kikkawa; daughter, Debbie (Alan) Kubota and their children, Kerianne, Cameron and Colin; daughter, Sharon (Allen) Lee and their children, Ryan and Kelsey; son, Dr. Don (Cheryl) Kikkawa and their children, Jason, Claire and Alina; son, Ken (Karen) Kikkawa and their children, Kendall and Kyla; she is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and relatives in Hawaii and on the Mainland. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20th at the Pasadena Buddhist Temple, 1993 Glen Ave. in Pasadena. At 10:00 AM there will be a Buddhist ceremony with incense offering in the temple. Beginning at 11:00 AM there will be a Celebration of Alice's Life held in the adjacent gymnasium. Aloha and casual attire requested. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Little Tokyo Service Center - Budokan in memory of Alice Kikkawa, https://give.ltsc.org/AliceKikkawa www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 13, 2019
