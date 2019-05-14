Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Emerson Mortuary
13304 Philadelphia St.
Whittier, CA 90601
562-698-0304
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church of Whittier
13222 Bailey St.
Whittier, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Louise Tresler Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Louise Tresler Allen Obituary
November 20, 1922 - May 7, 2019 Alice Louise Tresler Allen died on May 7th, 2019 at the age of 96, surrounded by her loving family in Whittier CA. Alice was a dynamic community leader and mentor for many organizations, most notably, the Norwalk Woman's Club, THETA (Parliamentary Law), United Methodist Church of Whittier, PTA, and Campfire Girls. She was parliamentarian for SAG, CA Assn for Teachers and CA Assn for Realtors. Along with her husband, Dr. Ethan Allen DO, she was a co-founder of the Los Angeles Centers for Alcohol and Drug Abuse (L.A. CADA) and continuously served on the Board of Directors. The L.A. CADA Allen Recovery House in Norwalk was dedicated in their name for their passionate service and commitment to the organization. Services will be held on May 18th at 11 am at the United Methodist Church of Whittier, 13222 Bailey St., Whittier, CA. Request for donations in lieu of flowers to:Norwalk Woman's Club, PO Box 281, Norwalk CA 90650; L.A. CADA – www.lacada.com/support/ Read full obituary at www.whiteemerson.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 14 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Emerson Mortuary
Download Now