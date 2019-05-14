November 20, 1922 - May 7, 2019 Alice Louise Tresler Allen died on May 7th, 2019 at the age of 96, surrounded by her loving family in Whittier CA. Alice was a dynamic community leader and mentor for many organizations, most notably, the Norwalk Woman's Club, THETA (Parliamentary Law), United Methodist Church of Whittier, PTA, and Campfire Girls. She was parliamentarian for SAG, CA Assn for Teachers and CA Assn for Realtors. Along with her husband, Dr. Ethan Allen DO, she was a co-founder of the Los Angeles Centers for Alcohol and Drug Abuse (L.A. CADA) and continuously served on the Board of Directors. The L.A. CADA Allen Recovery House in Norwalk was dedicated in their name for their passionate service and commitment to the organization. Services will be held on May 18th at 11 am at the United Methodist Church of Whittier, 13222 Bailey St., Whittier, CA. Request for donations in lieu of flowers to:Norwalk Woman's Club, PO Box 281, Norwalk CA 90650; L.A. CADA – www.lacada.com/support/ Read full obituary at www.whiteemerson.com Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 14 to May 15, 2019