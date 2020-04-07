|
Alice passed away April 3, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born November 26, 1919 to T. Orland and Neva Lewis in rural Shellsburg, Iowa. She graduated from Palo High School, Iowa in 1938 and the University of Iowa in 1942. Alice married her college sweetheart Frank Onstine on May 22, 1942 in New York City. After Frank joined the Army later that year, Alice joined the Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), the women's branch of the United States Naval Reserve during World War II. In WAVES, Alice worked as a naval aviation training pilot, instructing male pilots through a flight simulator model known as the Link Trainer or "Blue Box." After the war, Alice and Frank moved to Alhambra, CA, where they purchased a home to raise their four children. Alice remained in the family home through her celebrated 100th birthday in 2019. She was a pillar of the family and helped to raise three generations of children with compassion, a sense of humor, and unconditional love. Known to much of the family as "Grandma," Alice's generosity and independent spirit will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Frank Onstine; son, Roger Onstine; grandson, Joel Onstine; and siblings, Thomas Lewis, Loren Lewis, Vivian Lewis, John Lewis, Claude Lewis, and Mary McClatchey. She is survived by her son, Tom Onstine; son, John Onstine and wife Kris; daughter, Martha Sturdivan and husband Michael; daughter-in-law, Catherine Onstine; and brother, Norman Lewis and wife Colleen. Her grandchildren Molly Onstine, Justin Onstine and wife Erin, Tracy Gomez and husband Jose, Alison Onstine and husband Joe, Jesse Messenger, and Kaitlyn Sturdivan, also survive her. Alice's great-grandchildren include Anthony, Polly, Vincent, Minnie, Harrison, Elijah, Dahlia, Rebekah, Colin, and Jack. At her request, no service was held.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 7, 2020