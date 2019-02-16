|
|
August 28, 1935 - February 4, 2019 Alice Midori Sato, 83 years old, Hawaii born resident of Rosemead passed away on February 4, 2019 at her residence.She is survived by her husband, Sachio Sato; sons, Darryl Yoshio and Douglas Kiyoshi (Janice) Sato; grandchildren, Kevin and Laura Sato; sisters, Marion Nishimura and Doris (Joe) Iwamura both of Hawaii; brothers-in-law, Wilbur and Norman Sato; sister-in-law, Jane (Herbert) Kimata of Hawaii; many nieces, nephews and other relatives in California and Hawaii.Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Montebello Plymouth Congregational Church, 144 S. Greenwood Ave., Montebello, CA 90640.Casual or aloha attire is welcome. The family requests that flowers please be omitted. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019