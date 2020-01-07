|
|
April 24, 1948 - December 27, 2019 Sr. Alice Molina died peacefully on December 27, 2019 at the age of 71. She was a professed member of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary for 50 years. Alice was a life-long religious educator, who served in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, and in the Dioceses of San Jose, Tucson, and San Bernardino in various capacities – teacher, catechist, adult faith formator and in diocesan leadership. Alice was predeceased by her parents, Maria and Joseph Molina, and is survived by her five siblings, Tony, Richard, John, Christine Rodriguez, and Mary Louise, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 532 S. Atlantic Blvd., LA 90022 at 10:00 a.m. on January 13, 2020. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 4201 Whittier Blvd., LA 90023. A lunch reception will be hosted by the RSHM at their Provincial Center, 441 N. Garfield Ave., Montebello 90640. In lieu of flowers, the RSHM request that contributions be made to an organization that protects immigrant rights.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020