November 9, 1925 - August 9, 2019 Alice Tsuyako Noda, 93, longtime Gardena, California, resident, entered God's loving care on August 9, 2019. Born in 1925, to Jintaro and Seki Nakao (née Matsumoto) in Los Angeles, California, she was a loving wife to Watson Kazuyuki Noda for 69 years. After spending three years (1942-1945) at the Rohwer War Relocation Center (World War II Japanese American internment camp) in rural Arkansas, she returned with her family to California and married. She was an active member of the community, including participation in the Girl Scouts, softball, bowling, and as a member of the Western Avenue, Victoria, and Nikkei Women's Golf clubs (30+ collective years). More than she let on, Alice loved spending time and playing in Las Vegas. Alice worked for several years as a hair stylist (Purple Puff) and then as an Administrator for LA County Harbor General Hospital (12 years) until her retirement. Devoted and cherished mother of Ken Noda and his wife Jill of Wheaton, IL, Andy Noda and Jean Hashimoto of Gardena, CA, and Dorothy Nomura and her husband, Norman of Escondido, CA; loving and devoted grandmother of Joshua Noda and wife Andrea, Andrew Noda and wife Cady, Connor Noda, Darci Yamasaki, Kacie, Allye, and Keriann Nomura and great-grandmother to Eli, Theo, and Jackson Noda. A memorial service will be held at the Green Hills Memorial Chapel (casual attire) at Green Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park, 27501 South Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 on August 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Interment immediately following the service at Park Terrace in Green Hills Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will follow, TBD.In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Please no "Koden."
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019