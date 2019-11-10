|
July 4, 1937 - November 1, 2019 Alice Yukiye Tabuchi, 82-year-old, Arcadia, California-born Sansei resident of Gardena, peacefully passed away on November 1, 2019. Alice is predeceased by her beloved husband Donald Sumito. Alice is survived by her daughters, Sandy Yonemoto, Stacy (Grant) Tomita and Shelley (Kelly) Kira; granddaughters, Kaela and Kacie Yonemoto, Taylor and Jamie Tomita, and Zoe and Piper Kira; brother, Bob (Yuri) Nishimoto; sister-in-law, Kathy Nishimoto; brother-in-law, Ken (Mary) Tabuchi; Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. Funeral service will be held on Friday November 15th at 4:30 P.M. at the GARDENA BUDDHIST CHURCH, Reverend John Iwohara officiating. 1517 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA 90247. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 10, 2019