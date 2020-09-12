June 20, 1946 - August 24, 2020 Alicia Adams, 74, of Los Angeles, CA passed away on August 24th after a long battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.Alicia was born on June 20th, 1946 in Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada. She was an accomplished fashion designer, building a long career as a production manager in the garment industry.She is predeceased by her sister, Heather Kinney.Alicia is survived by her husband, George Copeland; son, Jason Adams (recently deceased); Family - Mike Adams, Angie Adams, Pryce & Kylie Adams, Bunny Roberts, Chance & Rhonda Kinney, George Copeland Jr., Gina Copeland, Angie Copeland, Mary Copeland, George Copeland III, and her dog, Bacon.She will be fondly remembered by many great friends, including: Carol Eglash, Ross & Penny Smith, Bonnie Goldman, Stacey & Kayla Wilson, Carol Maisler, Denise Heeter, Diane Lara, Valerie Teaque, Alan Ebert, Tony Podell, Rhea Lacone, Tony Sabido and her Armenian Family.



