June 20, 1946 - August 24, 2020 Alicia Adams, 74, of Los Angeles, CA passed away on August 24th after a long battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.Alicia was born on June 20th, 1946 in Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada. She was an accomplished fashion designer, building a long career as a production manager in the garment industry.She is predeceased by her sister, Heather Kinney.Alicia is survived by her husband, George Copeland; son, Jason Adams (recently deceased); Family - Mike Adams, Angie Adams, Pryce & Kylie Adams, Bunny Roberts, Chance & Rhonda Kinney, George Copeland Jr., Gina Copeland, Angie Copeland, Mary Copeland, George Copeland III, and her dog, Bacon.She will be fondly remembered by many great friends, including: Carol Eglash, Ross & Penny Smith, Bonnie Goldman, Stacey & Kayla Wilson, Carol Maisler, Denise Heeter, Diane Lara, Valerie Teaque, Alan Ebert, Tony Podell, Rhea Lacone, Tony Sabido and her Armenian Family.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
