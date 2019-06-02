August 25, 1946 - May 30, 2019 Allan Jacques Graf (72), of Los Angeles, passed away on May 30th, 2019, a few days after suffering a stroke. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his daughter, Laura and her husband Teddy Macker and their daughters Eleanor and Tomasa; his son, Matthew and his husband Miles Hogan; his sister Michelle and her husband Edward Unser; his brother Robert and his wife Carine; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his parents Hank and Germaine. Allan was born in Los Angeles, raised in New York, and returned to Los Angeles with his family in 1985. He held bachelor's and master's degrees in Foreign Relations from Johns Hopkins University and earned his J.D. from Columbia University. Allan practiced law at several firms, finishing his career at Carlsmith Ball LLP. Allan Graf contained multitudes: an accomplished lawyer, an uproarious bellylaugher, a bon vivant par excellence; a nonpareil bibliophile, an astronomer, a formidable student of history; a known philatelist, an opera-buff and classical music lover, an active Catholic. In his later years, Allan was also a servant of the homeless (through his beloved St. Francis Center) and devoted mentor (through anti-recidivism and restorative justice organizations) of incarcerated young men whom he visited regularly. He was beloved by family, friends, and colleagues. He will be dearly missed. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 4th at 4 p.m. at St. Brendan's Church, 310 S. Van Ness Ave., Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation on Allan's behalf to the St. Francis Center of Los Angeles: (www.stfranciscenterla.org). Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary