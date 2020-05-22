Allan James Acosta
August 10, 1924 - May 18, 2020 Allan James Acosta, 95, passed away peacefully after a long illness in La Jolla. He is survived by his brother Edward, children Alison Acosta Winters and Tawni Acosta, grandchildren Melinda, Charlie and Julia, 2 great grandsons, and second wife Annette Robinson. A navy veteran, he was the Hayman Professor of Mechanical Engineering at California Institute of Technology. He coauthored Fluid Flow, a popular college textbook and conducted pioneering research including for NASA. Allan received numerous honors including membership in the National Academy of Engineering.He and Pat, his first wife of 57 years, built and sailed a 37-foot cutter for many years. Allan loved diving for abalone, playing the flute and classical music. His greatest joys were his grandchildren and the deep, lasting friendships he formed with students and colleagues across the world.

