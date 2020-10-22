August 23, 1955 - September 1, 2020 Allan Oakley Hunter, Jr.'s extraordinary life on earth came to an end on September 1, 2020, whereupon he commenced eternal life in Heaven with his Lord & Savior.Allan, age 65, was preceded in death by his eldest son, Allan Oakley Hunter, III (Trey) and his parents, the Honorable Allan Oakley Hunter and Loberta Geene Taylor Hunter. Allan is survived by his two children, Blake Christian Hunter, 24, and Lucy Grace Hunter,13, his brother John Henry Hunter, sisters, Genella Williamson & Janet Oakley Hunter and six nieces & nephews. Allan is also survived by three cousins from the Hunter and Taylor families.Allan was born on August 23, 1955 in Washington, D.C. As a young boy he lived in Washington, D.C., Fresno, California and Newport Beach, California. At age 14 Allan moved to Claremont, California to attend and graduate from a preparatory school, The Webb School, where he met his best friend, a friendship that endured until Allan's passing. Then Allan attended and graduated from the University of California, Davis, with distinction. He then moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to attend graduate school at the Wharton Business School, where he earned his MBA in 1979. He started his business career in San Francisco in commercial real estate banking. Following a brief banking stint in Dallas, Texas, Allan embarked on an entrepreneurial career in 1984, becoming partners with a good friend who would remain his business partner for 36 years, encompassing three successful companies and several private equity investments. In 1992 Allan co-founded an apartment real estate investment trust in Las Vegas, Nevada, a company taken public on the New York Stock Exchange in 1993. After merging that public company with another public apartment REIT in 1998, Allan co-founded Rent.com
in 1999, an Internet company that became the leading online leasing platform in the United States, before being sold to eBay in 2005. Allan was a highly respected leader and senior executive at all three companies, where he will always be remembered for his brilliance, teamwork, business acumen and good will. Until the end of his life, Allan was extremely proud of his strong relationships with his customers, colleagues and shareholders.In March, 2002 Allan was diagnosed with late stage cancer, an event that dramatically altered his life, presenting him with a dire physical challenge. All who knew Allan were moved by his extraordinary courage, perseverance, steadfast faith and charitable actions while coping with such a massive challenge. Allan devoted the final 15 years of his life to his charitable endeavors, mostly Christian-based, in America & Africa. Allan was also a long time, dedicated parishioner at Mariner's Church of Newport Beach, where he had many dear friends.Before being stricken with cancer, Allan was an avid athlete, a runner and fitness buff who enjoyed the great outdoors, especially snow skiing, boating and water skiing. He also had an affinity for good music and quality art. One of Allan's greatest passions was writing, which revealed his superlative intellect and gift for memorable prose, a skill that often left his family & friends in awe. Allan cherished his family & friends.Allan refused to let his physical challenges derail his thirst for knowledge and improvement. This was evidenced by his late in life decision to pursue a Masters in Creative Writing degree at Chapman University. Most of all, Allan prioritized his life on the teachings of Jesus Christ. In the Holy Bible, book of James, Chapter 1, are the words "you must believe and never doubt." Allan never doubted.A celebration of Allan's life was held on September 10, 2020 at a lovely graveside service at Pacific View in Corona Del Mar, where Allan's body was laid to rest next to his mother and eldest son. If one wishes to make a donation in Allan's memory, please make your donation payable to Pacifica Christian High School and mail to Geoffrey Stack at 3501 Jamboree Rd, Suite 6100, North Tower, Newport Beach, CA 92660