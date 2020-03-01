Home

Allen Fremont, M.D., Ph.D., age 56, a dreamer and deep thinker with a great sense of humor, the son of Beverly and Joseph Fremont, loving husband to Chloe Bird, devoted father to Jeremy and Evan, brother, uncle, colleague, doggy dad and dear friend to many, has passed away after a life dedicated to making a difference for others, especially in the area of healthcare delivery.In addition to numerous professional accomplishments, Allen was most recently a Physician-Sociologist at RAND Corp and was personally on the forefront of genetically targeted cancer treatments.In lieu of flowers, please donate to: the UC Berkeley Health and Medical Apprenticeship Program (HMAP), co-founded by Allen, via cash or check payable to University of California Regents, memo line: UCB Public Health HMAP, mailed to HMAP c/o Jaime Aguinaldo, 1547 Palos Verdes Mall No 406, Walnut Creek, CA 94597, or to: the Lung Cancer Colorado Fund, University of Colorado Hospital Foundation via: https://www.uchospitalfoundation.org/lung-cancer-colorado/The family extends special love and appreciation to Fatima Lemus and the many other family and friends who supported Allen through the process.Services Sunday March 1, 11 a.m. at Beth Shir Shalom, 1827 California Ave., Santa Monica.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 1, 2020
