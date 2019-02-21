January 1, 1919 - February 10, 2019 The amazing Dr. Allen M. Zeltzer passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019 at the age of 100 years, 41 days. Born on January 1, 1919 in Detroit, Michigan, to Russian-Jewish immigrants, Allen obtained his Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees in Theater Arts from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. During World War II Allen served with the Army Air Corps. It was while in the service that Allen met and married Marion Andelson. After a stint in the retail business in Suthern California, Allen, Marion and their three children relocated to Detroit to allow Allen to fulfill his ambition to obtain his doctorate degree in Theater Arts. In 1963 Allen earned his Ph.D. from Wayne State University and was rewarded with an offer to teach in the Theater Department at, then, Orange State College in Fullerton, California. First as a lecturer, and ultimately as a full professor, Allen taught for 30 years at what ultimately became California State University at Fullerton. Allen was an enthusiastic and popular professor in the classroom as well as a regular actor in CSUF productions. Acting wasn't Allen's only extracurricular activity. Already an avid tennis player, Allen added cycling to his exercise regimen. He became president of the Orange County Wheelmen and eventually became the "Peddling Professor" leading 15 bike tours to Europe. Allen retired in 1991 from CSUF and was subsequently awarded Professor Emeriti status. In 2011 Allen's sweet-heart of 68 years, Marion, passed away. Despite his grief, Allen remained engaged and energetic, forging new relationships and remaining active well into his ninth decade. On January 1, 2019 Allen celebrated his 100th birthday. Allen's children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his legion of friends, are heartbroken at his passing but cherish their memories of this extraordinary man. Family and friends who would like to make a memorial gift in Allen Zeltzer's name are asked to contact Ann Steichen, Associate Director, College of the Arts at 657-278-7124. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary