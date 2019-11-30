|
March 21, 1941 - November 25, 2019 Dr. Allen Robert Sloan, of West Hills, beloved husband, partner, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78 due to cancer. Many knew him as Dr. Sloan for over 40 years as their optometrist. He was also a golf buddy, poker pal and travel partner to the luckiest of friends. Services will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 10AM at the Groman Eden Mortuary. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019