Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Lipin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen S. Lipin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen S. Lipin Obituary
Allen Sherman Lipin past away Wednesday morning at age 90 from congestive heart failure, pulmonary fibrosis and Alzheimer's. He and his wife Irma were married 64 years and had three children: Larry, Lisa and Eric; and 5 grandchildren: Rosa, Ella, Chaya, Merlin and Adama. Born in Chicago to Barney and Lillian Lipin, Allen moved with his father to Los Angeles after his mother's death. A successful businessman, a loving husband and father, he will be forever deeply missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.