Allen Sherman Lipin past away Wednesday morning at age 90 from congestive heart failure, pulmonary fibrosis and Alzheimer's. He and his wife Irma were married 64 years and had three children: Larry, Lisa and Eric; and 5 grandchildren: Rosa, Ella, Chaya, Merlin and Adama. Born in Chicago to Barney and Lillian Lipin, Allen moved with his father to Los Angeles after his mother's death. A successful businessman, a loving husband and father, he will be forever deeply missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019