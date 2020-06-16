June 28, 1984 - June 9, 2020 Allison Diana (Thorington) Shepherd, age 35, passed away suddenly in Bristol, Virginia, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born in Orlando, Florida, on June 28, 1984, to Trevor and Rosemary (Morris) Thorington. Allison graduated from Kingswood-Oxford School (2002) in West Hartford, Connecticut, where she enjoyed participating in musical theatre and volleyball. She graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia in 2006 with a Bachelors of Arts in Film and an enduring love of the Philadelphia Eagles. Allison was predeceased by her mother, Rosemary Thorington, and is survived by her father and step-mother, Trevor and Jeannette Thorington of Windsor, Connecticut; her brother Terrence Thorington and his wife and child, Haruki and Tristan, of Tokyo, Japan; her sister Sonja (Thorington) Howe and her husband and children, Christopher, Tesla, Soleil, and Juniper, of Glendale, California; as well as numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends across the globe who will miss her immensely. Funeral services will be held for family only at 10:00AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor, CT. A drive-by viewing will take place from 10:30-11:00AM. Burial services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield, Connecticut.



