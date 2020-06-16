Allison Diana Shepherd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 28, 1984 - June 9, 2020 Allison Diana (Thorington) Shepherd, age 35, passed away suddenly in Bristol, Virginia, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born in Orlando, Florida, on June 28, 1984, to Trevor and Rosemary (Morris) Thorington. Allison graduated from Kingswood-Oxford School (2002) in West Hartford, Connecticut, where she enjoyed participating in musical theatre and volleyball. She graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia in 2006 with a Bachelors of Arts in Film and an enduring love of the Philadelphia Eagles. Allison was predeceased by her mother, Rosemary Thorington, and is survived by her father and step-mother, Trevor and Jeannette Thorington of Windsor, Connecticut; her brother Terrence Thorington and his wife and child, Haruki and Tristan, of Tokyo, Japan; her sister Sonja (Thorington) Howe and her husband and children, Christopher, Tesla, Soleil, and Juniper, of Glendale, California; as well as numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends across the globe who will miss her immensely. Funeral services will be held for family only at 10:00AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor, CT. A drive-by viewing will take place from 10:30-11:00AM. Burial services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield, Connecticut.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved