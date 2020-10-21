Dorothy Alma Gillespie Smith was born in Los Angeles on October 22, 1920 and died on October 3, 2020. Born to George and Gene Gillespie, she was raised in San Fernando, California and lived most of her life in the San Fernando Valley. In 1945, Alma married John P. (Jack) Smith of Florida. She was a piano teacher, mortuary and church organist, and accompanied numerous musicians and singers in their performances. Music was a big part of her life, including leading "sing-alongs" at her retirement residence, The Reserve, until her death at 99. Alma was a PTA and PEO president. In the 1980s, she and Jack moved to Yosemite Lakes Park, where they resided for 17 years. Alma and Jack traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia. Reading was another of Alma's passions; she read history and fiction. Pre-deceased by her husband, Alma is survived by her three children, John (Sandy Calvin), Steve (Kristen), and Nancy (Don Cooper), seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ETM-LA. You set a great example for living life to the fullest, Mom!



