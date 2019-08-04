|
Alma Lee passed away on July 19, 2019, at her residence in Gardena, CA. She was born on October 23, 1932 to Kai Ming and Ethel Lee. She was predeceased by her daughter, Roxanne Gin and husband, George Gin. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Gin Hasara, grandson Nick (Yalda) Hasara, great-grandchildren Scarlett and Charlize Hasara, brother Victor (Janny) Lee and sister May Lee (David) Tong, nieces and nephews, Karen Tam (Bill) Froloff, Gary Tam, James Lee, Victoria (Steve) Enyeart, Jeff (Ikkyu) Tong, Jason (Mai) Tong, Richard (Annie) Lo, George (Grace) Lo, and Grace (Charles) Ng and many other cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews. Alma was loved by many for her sense of humor, generosity, kindness and her knowledge of the history of her family. She will be greatly missed.
Alma requested that no service be held.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 4, 2019